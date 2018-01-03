Report: Middlebury great for grads, but Champlain safest campus

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont’s best colleges received the royal treatment by the website WalletHub. The online personal-finance site just published it’s 2018’s Best College & University Rankings, along with separate rankings for colleges and universities.

“With years of state budget cuts to higher education adversely affecting the cost and quality of schools and research showing that public institutions can outperform private colleges in terms of graduates’ career outcomes... (we) compared nearly 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 26 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary,” according to Diana Popa of WalletHub.

WalletHub named and ranked the top seven colleges and universities in Vermont: 1. Middlebury College, 2. University of Vermont, 3. Champlain College, 4. Johnson State College, 5. Castleton University, 6. Southern Vermont College, and 7. Lyndon State College.

“With the top schools are also how each performed in certain metrics,” Popa said. The top three performers appear below.

Middlebury College (First=Best) First in admission rate, seventh in net cost, first in student-faculty ratio, fifth in on-campus crime, second in gender and racial diversity, first in graduation rate, and first in post-attendance median salary.

University of Vermont (First=Best) Third in admission rate, fourth in net cost, sixth in student-faculty ratio, sixth in on-campus crime, fourth in gender and racial diversity, second in graduation rate, and second in post-attendance median salary.

Champlain College (First=Best) Fourth in admission rate, sixth in net cost, sixth in student-faculty ratio, first in on-campus crime (Vermont’s safest campus), third in gender and racial diversity, third in graduation rate, and third in post-attendance median salary.