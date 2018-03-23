Report: state policy failing to reduce carbon

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Vermont’s landmark energy policies are not solving the problems they were designed to solve, according to a report from Vermonters for a Clean Environment. Also, new tariff on mostly Chinese-made solar panels will add 7.5 to 12 percent to cost of installation. Pictured: Solar array construction in Ferrisburgh.

MONTPELIER | Vermont’s landmark energy policies are not solving the problems they were designed to solve, according to a March 12 report from Vermonters for a Clean Environment.

The report, titled “Understanding Vermont Energy Policies”, describes how these state policies such as Renewable Energy Standard, standard-offer program, net-metering, Act 174’s energy planning process, and Renewable Energy Credits have raised energy costs while failing to reduce Vermonters’ carbon consumption.

“Most Vermonters would be stunned to know that we have actually seen an increase in carbon emissions due to our current energy policies,” said Annette Smith, executive director of Vermonters for a Clean Environment. “From public discourse to date, it appears most Vermonters do not realize we get little renewable energy from our state’s wind and solar developments, while simultaneously costing ratepayers significantly more money... .”

Regarding imported (mostly Chinese) solar panel tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, they will add 7.5 to 12 percent to cost of installation, according to the February issue of Green Energy Times.

The article concedes that the paltry employment figures of 1,000 USA solar panel manufacturing jobs may increase as a result of the tariff, although installation jobs will likely decline.

According to the March Vermont Business News Magazine, Vermont solar job employment is down 13 percent, or three times the national average – perhaps due to a reduction in net metering subsidies. Yet these subsidies remain high enough to scare off some local utilities.

A March 8 News & Citizen reports that Hardwick Electric doesn’t support construction of a 150-KW Norwich Solar project because it would be required to buy its power at twice the average price of the alternative.