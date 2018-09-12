Report: Vermont and school bullying

× Expand Photo courtesy of ADHD Teacher WalletHub’s new online survey reports on how Vermont stacks up against other states when it comes to bullying.

MIDDLEBURY | The personal finance website WalletHub is at it again with another report that measures Vermont alongside other states when it comes to school bullying.

“With back-to-school season upon us, 19 percent of high school students (across the U.S.) report being bullied on school property,”according to Diana Polk of Washington D.C.-based WalletHub.

Polk said that the website just released its report on 2018’s “States with the Biggest Bullying Problems” as well as accompanying videos.

“To identify the states where bullying is most pervasive, our analysts compared 47 states and the District of Columbia across 20 key metrics, ranging from ‘bullying-incident rate’ to ‘truancy costs for schools’ to ‘share of high school students bullied online’,” Polk said.

According to Polk, WalletHub’s Bullying Prevalence and Prevention lists Vermont (and other states) with “1” being the biggest and “24” being average in bullying.

When it comes to bullying problems, Vermont was ranked as follows: 23–percentage of high school students being bullied online; 30–percentage of high school students involved in physical fights at school; 45– percentage of high school students who missed school for fear of being bullied; 46–percentage of high school students who attempted suicide; and 46–cost of truancy for schools due to bullying.

The WalletHub report does not dismiss ongoing reports of bullying as a serious occurrence here.

In Vermont, several laws protect individuals from bullying.

According to the Vermont Family Network, “The legislature passed in 2000, Act 113, the Safe Schools Bill, addresses the importance of safe and healthy learning environments for all Vermont students... The Secretary of Education established the Harassment, Hazing and Bullying Advisory Council to provide advice and recommendations in response to harassment, hazing, and bullying. There are many resources available.

For the full online WalletHub report visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-at-controlling-bullying/9920/.