Residents to weigh-in on Amtrak stop

MIDDLEBURY | For many Middlebury area residents and college students, it’s a dream come true: Amtrak passenger train service to New York City.

Since the shire town’s “big dig” project is at work on the rail tracks and bridges downtown, the talk of locals has been, “are we getting a train station?”

Now town officials are asking residents to weigh-in a passenger train platform (not a station, per se) via an online survey in advance of a public meeting Sept. 27.

Residents are being asked to select among four possible in-town train stops.

“No, our charge is (not to build a train station, but) to select a location and provide concept plans for construction of a 300 foot passenger rail platform with minimal covering only,” according to the town online survey instructions. “The cost of acquisition, design and construction of any access drives, parking, landscaping, and passenger amenities are not eligible project costs with the state, and would need to be paid for by the town.”

While the town wouldn’t get much help to help Amtrak, it could apply for funding elsewhere to expand the platform or even include a future station building.

Middlebury’s historic train station is not in the plans for renovation. Owner Steve Dupoise of New Haven is not interested in renting or selling the renovated station building.

According to Amtrak, the train is anticipated to run southbound to Middlebury at 8 a.m. on its way to New York City. The daily return trip, from the Big Apple, would stop in Middlebury around 7 p.m.

“Based on VTrans’ ridership projections for the Middlebury station,” according to town officials, “it is estimated that 13-15 parking spaces should accommodate projected demand over the next 20 years. There is a possibility that in the future... (the town might) utilize the tracks and station for shorter-distance train travel, bringing day visitors or commuters to Middlebury.”

The Middlebury Project Steering Committee has worked with the public to determine criteria that should be considered when evaluating the four sites.

“These criteria include cost (capital and operating and maintenance), economic development opportunities, safety, proximity to downtown and the transit center, walkability, environmental resiliency, and compatibility with the surrounding land uses, among others,” according to the survey text.

Here are sites currently being being considered by town officials:

Site 1-Middle Seymour Street/Maple Street opposite from the historic train station. Total capital costs: $550,000 town share; $300,000, total annual operating costs: $5,000.

Site 2-National Bank of Middlebury. Located behind the existing National Bank of Middlebury parking lot on Seymour Street. Cost: total capital costs: $1,750,000 town share: $700,000, total annual operating costs: $3,000.

Site 3-Water Street. Eastern side of railroad tracks west of Water Street Cost: capital costs: $750,000, town share: $500,000, total annual operating costs: $5,000.

Site 4-South Street. Located off South Street and Collins Drive behind Middlebury EMSBuilding and Dog Park. Total capital costs: $1,500,000. Town share: $1,250,000, total annual operating costs: $6,000.

Residents can speak their minds about the rail platform sites at a public meeting at Middlebury Town Offices on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m.