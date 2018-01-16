Residents vent about carbon-tax plan

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Carbon-tax uproar: Many attendees of a carbon-tax forum expressed their dislike of a tax on fossil fuels like heating oil and gasoline.

MIDDLEBURY | Several outspoken Addison County residents, who attended an Ethan Allen Institute (EAI) presentation about a new, proposed Vermont carbon tax, expressed their displeasure with the so-called ESSEX Plan, saying it will add as much as $1,000 to their current winter heating bill if adopted. The community meeting was held at the Middlebury VFW Post Jan. 8.

Rob Roper, president of EAI a libertarian think-tank based in Vermont, discussed the ESSEX Plan at the invitation of Jon Christiano, chair of the Addison County Republican Party.

Roper is kicking off a series of community forums around the state to explain to voters the punitive nature of a carbon tax.

“A carbon tax is not good for the economy,” Roper said.

The ESSEX plan, as discussed by Roper, is the latest carbon tax proposal to be bandied around in the new year.

ESSEX, an acronym for Economic Strengthening Strategic Energy, is spearheaded by Vermont climate-change activists and several progressive business leaders.

“No particular organization is linked to the ESSEX Plan,” according to Roper. “But there are 13 authors who are linked to the climate-change movement.”

Roper cited ESSEX Plan authors David Mears, former Vermont Commissioner of Environmental Conservation, Jon Erikson of the Gund Institute, former Democrat State Rep. Rick Hausman, and several executives of the activist business group Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility.

“At the close of the 2017 legislative session, legislators presented four different carbon tax bills, H.528, H.531, H.532, and H.533,” said Roper. Roper said that he opposes all forms of taxes and fees on carbon-based fuels.

Roper described the ESSEX Plan as the latest “zombie” plan to pop up in the Vermont State House.

“The carbon tax in Vermont is really like a zombie,” Roper said. “It’s a body snatcher that will not die.” In some African and Caribbean nature religions, zombies are rotting corpses reanimated with the help of evil witch doctors.

Roper described carbon-tax advocates folks as going into “overdrive”.

He pointed out that activists have been stacking public forums with carbon-tax advocates and filling local papers with letters-to-the-editor and guest commentaries.

Ironically, at the close of Roper’s presentation for Addison County, a self-identified ESSEX Plan supporter, a resident of Chittenden County, identified himself to the audience and asked to hand out pro-ESSEX plan literature. Roper said he welcomed “the opposition.”