Residents winnow climate-economy goals

Photo by Lou Varricchio
Good bye fossil fuels: The Oct. 27 community meeting at American Legion Post 27 was the second step in the Climate Economy Initiative process. Pictured: Middlebury Selectboard member Laura Asermily at the kick-off meeting. She is focusing on walking, bicycling and safe modes of transportation.
MIDDLEBURY | Environmentally minded residents of the Addison County shire town of Middlebury are determined to place climate change front-and-center in shaping the college community’s future economic path.
Residents came together Oct. 26 at Middlebury’s American Legion Post 27 for the second of several rounds of discussions as part of the Greater Middlebury Climate Economy Initiative. The initiative kicked off in town on Sept. 28 with over 100 residents in attendance.
The effort, being spearheaded by the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD), started in 2015 with the premise of going town by town by addressing the accumulating evidence for climate change—whether man-made or natural in cause, or a combination of both—through what the organization calls “innovative economic development”.
“This process is a great opportunity to think creatively about our community’s future,” according to architect Andrea Murray of Middlebury.
Murray is a member of the local planning committee for the climate economy initiative.
“Hopefully people of all ages, from all parts of Middlebury and the surrounding towns, and with a variety of perspectives and experiences will join us and add their voices to the conversation.”
The Oct. 26 Community Meeting is the second step in the Climate Economy Initiative process. It built from the kick-off event with forums discussing topics ranging from transportation efficiency to local food and agriculture.
At the first forum, residents brainstormed 22 ideas for community improvement to be winnowed at the Oct. 26 meeting. The ideas ranged from electrifying school and transit buses to helping local farmers transition to organic and regenerative farming methods.
Jon Copans, director of VCRD’s Climate Economy Model Communities Program, helped attendees at the Oct. 26 meeting distill the 22 ideas down to three action items.
The following three priorities were advanced at last week’s meeting of the Greater Middlebury Climate Economy Initiative: Advance public transportation, facilitate more ridesharing, and make Middlebury and surrounding towns the best possible place for biking and walking.
Increase staff capacity at the local and regional level to coordinate climate change and energy related actions.
Help local farmers transition to organic and regenerative practices.
“In addition to these priorities, there also is a task force, lead by resident Chris Huston, that will be focusing on energy efficiency and renewable energy opportunities for homes, businesses, and other buildings in the community,” Copans said.
The group also decided that it was important to engage area youth in the work with youth involvement being an overlaying priority for the task forces as they begin their work.
Middlebury Selectboard member Laura Asermily, who along with Murray is also a member of the Greater Middlebury Climate Economy Initiative, has made biking and walking transportation one of her areas of interest in town.
Asermily as been a champion for the Midd Bike-Ped Coalition, a grassroots forum of locals interested in improving alternative transportation options in Addison County, share ideas, and organize projects to reduce fossil fuels and get people exercising.
On Oct. 4 and Nov. 1, Asermily helped bring International Walk and Roll to School activities to Middlebury schools. The effort is already contributing to part of the local Climate Economy Initiative goals.
“We reported wonderful results for the Way to Go! School Challenge and International Walk and Roll Day, which overlapped our Walk and Roll Day,” Asermily posted on the Coalition’s blogsite last week. “We’re awaiting results of the contest (we held). Bike racks at our middle and high schools remain full. We hope we qualify to win a bike rack.”
As a key part of the Initiative effort, Asermily wants to see a task force established to make Middlebury and surrounding areas as a “safer place” for biking and walking.
“There is also a desire to have an over-arching vision or goal for the Greater Middlebury Climate Economy Initiative and there was agreement that a vision statement should be developed as part of ongoing work,” Copans noted.
Task forces will now convene to work on all of these priorities.
“We will bring a resource team of experts to provide advice and technical assistance to those task forces as they begin their work at the next meeting that is part of this process,” Copans said.
The Climate Economy Initiative is not without controversy.
Some attendees of an April meeting held in Pownal, Vt., voiced concerns that VCRD’s program isn’t accountable and comes from outside the local community.
A third Addison County-focused meeting is planned for Nov. 16, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at Middlebury Union High School. That meeting will start assigning team members to begin the work.