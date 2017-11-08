Residents winnow climate-economy goals

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Good bye fossil fuels: The Oct. 27 community meeting at American Legion Post 27 was the second step in the Climate Economy Initiative process. Pictured: Middlebury Selectboard member Laura Asermily at the kick-off meeting. She is focusing on walking, bicycling and safe modes of transportation.

MIDDLEBURY | Environmentally minded residents of the Addison County shire town of Middlebury are determined to place climate change front-and-center in shaping the college community’s future economic path.

Residents came together Oct. 26 at Middlebury’s American Legion Post 27 for the second of several rounds of discussions as part of the Greater Middlebury Climate Economy Initiative. The initiative kicked off in town on Sept. 28 with over 100 residents in attendance.

The effort, being spearheaded by the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD), started in 2015 with the premise of going town by town by addressing the accumulating evidence for climate change—whether man-made or natural in cause, or a combination of both—through what the organization calls “innovative economic development”.

“This process is a great opportunity to think creatively about our community’s future,” according to architect Andrea Murray of Middlebury.

Murray is a member of the local planning committee for the climate economy initiative.

“Hopefully people of all ages, from all parts of Middlebury and the surrounding towns, and with a variety of perspectives and experiences will join us and add their voices to the conversation.”

The Oct. 26 Community Meeting is the second step in the Climate Economy Initiative process. It built from the kick-off event with forums discussing topics ranging from transportation efficiency to local food and agriculture.

At the first forum, residents brainstormed 22 ideas for community improvement to be winnowed at the Oct. 26 meeting. The ideas ranged from electrifying school and transit buses to helping local farmers transition to organic and regenerative farming methods.

Jon Copans, director of VCRD’s Climate Economy Model Communities Program, helped attendees at the Oct. 26 meeting distill the 22 ideas down to three action items.

The following three priorities were advanced at last week’s meeting of the Greater Middlebury Climate Economy Initiative: Advance public transportation, facilitate more ridesharing, and make Middlebury and surrounding towns the best possible place for biking and walking.

Increase staff capacity at the local and regional level to coordinate climate change and energy related actions.

Help local farmers transition to organic and regenerative practices.

“In addition to these priorities, there also is a task force, lead by resident Chris Huston, that will be focusing on energy efficiency and renewable energy opportunities for homes, businesses, and other buildings in the community,” Copans said.