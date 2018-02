× Expand Photo provided Sophie Shao

MIDDLEBURY | Celebrated cellist Sophie Shao—a perennial Middlebury favorite—returns for her 10th consecutive season on the Middlebury College Performing Arts Series with an exciting new ensemble of friends, performing works by Haydn, Bridge, and Dvořák at the Mahaney Center for the Arts on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m., at the Mahaney Center, 72 Porter Field Rd., in Middlebury. For ticket prices: 802-443-MIDD (6433) or www.middlebury.edu/arts/tickets.