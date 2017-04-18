RHCS Spring Auction is open

RUTLAND — The Rutland County Humane Society Auction is now open for bidding. The auction runs from April 12-24, and proceeds will directly benefit the animals at the Humane Society, said Beth Saravarian. Funds are always needed to care for the animals they shelter, and there is a lot of medical care involved, including surgeries in addition to the routine spay and neuter, vaccination, deworming and de-fleaing that takes place before every adoption. RCHC holds two auctions per year, one in the spring in one in the fall in order to raise the revenue needed to fund their important work.

RCHS hopes to raise somewhere between 6 - 7,000 through the auction, which has some very nice offerings. Some of the items you can bid on this spring are: sterling silver dog tags, engraving included from Hannoush Jewelers; an overnight stay and celebrity chef dinner at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; 2 tickets for a scenic cruise on the Spirit of Ethan Allen, and much more. Log onto the auction website at http://bit.ly/2peEBb6, bid on some great offerings, and help RCHS care for their furry guests.

If auctions aren’t your thing, there are other ways to help take care of the residents of RCHS. Donations can be made through the Amazon Smile program, and closer to home, they are always looking for everything from dog collars to dish soap. To see a list of what they need, log onto to their website wishlist. http://rchsvt.org/helping-us/wish-list/. And don’t forget the very best gift you can give a shelter animal - a loving home through their adoption program.