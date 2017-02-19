Ribbon cutting

RUTLAND – The Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon at the new location of TLC HomeCare Services, Inc.  TLC HomeCare Services provides personalized home care services to people of all ages, physical conditions and cognitive abilities. They offer quality in-home senior care including personal care, homemaking, companionship, Alzheimer’s care, dementia care, respite care, nursing supervision, medication management, and many other care services in the home, hospital, long-term care facilities, nursing homes, and other places of residence.  TLC HomeCare Services is located at 65 North Main Street, Suite 1 in Rutland, VT.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines