Ribbon cutting

RUTLAND – The Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon at the new location of TLC HomeCare Services, Inc. TLC HomeCare Services provides personalized home care services to people of all ages, physical conditions and cognitive abilities. They offer quality in-home senior care including personal care, homemaking, companionship, Alzheimer’s care, dementia care, respite care, nursing supervision, medication management, and many other care services in the home, hospital, long-term care facilities, nursing homes, and other places of residence. TLC HomeCare Services is located at 65 North Main Street, Suite 1 in Rutland, VT.