Ripton man to appear in court

× Expand VSP photo John Ryea

FERRISBURGH | On Nov. 25, 2017 at approximately 11:18 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop with an auto operated by John Ryea, 34, of Ripton, on U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh.

Subsequent investigation revelaed that Ryea’s privelage to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont.

Ryea was arrested and transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing. Ryea was released on citation to appear at the Addison County Court on Jan. 8, 2018 at 12:30 p.m.