Rivard elected to dental board

RUTLAND | Dr. Rachel Rivard, dental director of Rutland Community Dental, operated by Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region, was elected to the Delta Dental Board of Directors. A graduate of the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine, Rivard joined CHCRR’s Community Dental in 2017, adding her professional expertise in pediatric dentistry in Rutland and Shoreham. Rivard has been honored with dental and public health awards including the Dr. Soloman Averback Humanitarian Award, the American Association of Public Health Dentistry Community Dentistry and Dental Public Health Award, and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry Award.