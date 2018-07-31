Road closed

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY | State-mandated stormwater management is being performed on Middle Road in Middlebury, between U.S. Route 7 and Halladay Road. It includes replacement of a culvert and ditching followed by seeding and mulching. “The state has promulgated new stormwater regulations concerning run-off from roadways and developed a new permit process,” according to Bill Kernan, director of public works operations in Middlebury. “Associated with the permit are standard conditions for road surfaces, grades and associated stormwater controls. The state has set a timeline for bringing all road segments up to the new standard.”