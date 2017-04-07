WILLISTON — On March 27, at approximately 9 a.m. VSP Williston Troopers responded the report of a car that had come to rest on a guard rail in the median. Through investigation at the crash scene, it was found that operator #2, Meghan B. Finkbeiner, 31, of Clinnaminson, NJ, had lost control of her car while traveling north and traveled through the median subsequently colliding with a guard rail on the opposite side of the interstate. The vehicle came to rest on top of the guardrail 1-2 feet from the southbound lanes of travel on I-89. A witness at the scene described observing what he felt was a “road rage” incident between Finkbeiner and a Quebec registered Silver Mazda 5 before she lost control. The witness advised the Quebec registered vehicle cut off Finkbeiner, did not stop, and continued north on I-89. This incident is still under investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone who may witnessed this incident or may have obtained a plate number for the Quebec registered Silver Mazda 5 to call Cpl. Andrew Leise at the VSP Williston Barracks 1-802-878-7111.

VSP Troopers continue to remind motorists that aggressive and negligent operation is illegal and unsafe. To date there have been approximately 16 traffic crash related deaths in Vermont.