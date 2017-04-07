Road rage incident

WILLISTON — On March 27, at approximately 9 a.m. VSP Williston Troopers responded the report of a car that had come to rest on a guard rail in the median. Through investigation at the crash scene, it was found that operator #2, Meghan B. Finkbeiner, 31, of Clinnaminson, NJ, had lost control of her car while traveling north and traveled through the median subsequently colliding with a guard rail on the opposite side of the interstate. The vehicle came to rest on top of the guardrail 1-2 feet from the southbound lanes of travel on I-89. A witness at the scene described observing what he felt was a “road rage” incident between Finkbeiner and a Quebec registered Silver Mazda 5 before she lost control. The witness advised the Quebec registered vehicle cut off Finkbeiner, did not stop, and continued north on I-89.  This incident is still under investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone who may witnessed this incident or may have obtained a plate number for the Quebec registered Silver Mazda 5 to call Cpl. Andrew Leise at the VSP Williston Barracks 1-802-878-7111.

VSP Troopers continue to remind motorists that aggressive and negligent operation is illegal and unsafe. To date there have been approximately 16 traffic crash related deaths in Vermont.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines