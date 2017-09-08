×
Photo by Lou Varricchio
CORNWALL | A road crew works on replacing a culvert traversing Cider Mill Road in Cornwall Aug. 29. The road was closed during the week with culvert working expected to be completed in time for the Labor Day weekend.
Photo by Lou Varricchio
CORNWALL | A road crew works on replacing a culvert traversing Cider Mill Road in Cornwall Aug. 29. The road was closed during the week with culvert working expected to be completed in time for the Labor Day weekend.
©2017 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.