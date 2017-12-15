Rokeby names a new director

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Rokeby Museum The historic Rokeby Museum has a new director, Catherine Wood Brooks. The Ferrisburgh museum has helped preserve Quaker as well as African-American history in Vermont. Pictured: Members of Vermont’s Clemmons Family Farm at a Rokeby event in May.

FERRISBURGH | Described by the National Park Service as “unrivaled among known sites for its historical integrity and the poignancy of the stories it tells,” the Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh is entering a new era with the appointment of a new director

Museum officials announced the appointment of board member Catherine Wood Brooks as their new director, last week.

According to a news statement by museum spokesperson Tajah Marsden released last week, “Brooks served as Director of Education at Shelburne Museum from 1986 to 2006, and Cultural Heritage Tourism Coordinator for the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing from 2007 to 2016 where she managed the development of Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail.”

Brooks has replaced Jane Williamson, outgoing director, at the museum’s helm. Williamson is credited with putting the museum in the forefront of Vermont historical sites as well as bringing renewed appreciation for the history of Quakerism and the Underground Railroad here.

“Rokeby is fortunate to welcome Catherine as its next director,” Maisie Howard, co-chair of the board, said, “Catherine has served on the Rokeby board since 2013; her work experience and insights from her time on the board make her uniquely qualified to take Rokeby to the next level.”

Williamson announced her retirement in November. She supports her replacement at the historic site located at 4334 U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh.

“Catherine’s done a great job as a board member. I’m so pleased she is taking on the director position,” Williamson said at her retirement party Nov. 30.

According to its website, Rokeby Museum is a National Historic Landmark that “connects visitors with the human experience” of the Underground Railroad and with the Robinson family, who lived on and farmed the land surrounding the current museum site for nearly 200 years.

From 1793 to 1961, Rokeby was home to four generations of Robinsons, a family of Quakers, farmers, abolitionists, artists, and authors.

Today, the 19th century homestead is a National Historic Landmark. It was so designated because of its strong role in the history of the Underground Railroad in New England. “Rokeby is among the best-documented Underground Railroad sites in the county,” according to the National Park Service.