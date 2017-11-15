Rooftop panels to serve

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A construction crew begin work last week on a rooftop solar array to benefit 35 low-income residents in Addison County.

MIDDLEBURY | A new joint project will bring solar power, via 325 photovoltaic panels on the rooftop of Green Mountain Power’s Middlebury facility to 35 low-income residents of Addison County.

Last week, Green Mountain Power and SunCommon officials announced a deal to erect rooftop solar panels at GMP’s center located at 121 Cady Rd.

Construction of the Middlebury project is underway.

According to GMP spokeswoman Kristin Carlson, the project is the first-of-its-kind program to help low-income households go solar in Vermont.

“Membership in the community array will be prioritized to Vermont families whose household income falls within 150 percent of the federal poverty level, $36,900 for a family of four,” according to a GMP news release. “The program’s organizers point to ease of access as a key component. Once enrolled, ...members get seven percent off the price of power generated by the array.”

“This is an exciting program that will help ensure more Vermonters have access to transformation, as we move to a home, business and community based energy system. We are excited to work with SunCommon, a fellow Vermont B-Corp, to leverage the power of the sun from our own rooftops,” said GMP President and CEO Mary Powell.

“Low income Vermonters carry the highest energy burdens in the state and we’re glad to see that local companies are building new ways for these Vermonters to save money with clean energy,” said Ludy Biddle of Neighborworks. “This feels like a step in the right direction and we hope to see more programs focused on this population.”