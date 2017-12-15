Rotary Club spreading the words

× Expand Photo by Peg Bolgioni Rutland-area elementary students received new dictionaries courtesy of the local Rotary Club. Pictured: Clarendon Elementary School third graders with their new dictionaries.

RUTLAND | The Third Graders in Mrs. Hogan’s class in Clarendon were thrilled to receive brand new dictionaries courtesy of the local Rotary Club. While browsing the pages they could learn about the solar system, sign language, and multiplication tables.

This book that they hold in their hands can help them become good writers, active readers, creative thinkers and better spellers. Rutland South Rotary Club through Project Dictionary, has been gifting dictionaries to Rutland Area third graders for over 15 years.

Rotarians visit the schools, present the dictionaries, and engage the students to look up words. Project Dictionary originated in 1995 by Mary French of South Carolina. It’s mission was to provide personal copies of dictionaries to third grade students in the South Carolina Public School System.

The eight Rutland County Schools participating in the program are Barstow Memorial, Christ the King, Clarendon Elementary, Proctor Elementary, Rutland Area Christian School, Rutland Intermediate School, Rutland Town School, and West Rutland School.