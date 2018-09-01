Route 116 project continues into Sept.

× Expand Photo by Stephanie Barrett The current Route 116 paving project extends along Route 116 for approximately 20 miles from just south of Robinson School in Starksboro to East Middlebury. All paving within Bristol village is not included in this project.

STARKSBORO | The Route 116 VTrans paving project continues through the last week of August and into September, according to Stephanie Barrett.

Barrett owns Count On It, a business and PR firm based in South Burlington. Her firm is handling all public information details for the project during the ongoing construction phase.

The project extends along Route 116 for approximately 20 miles from just south of Robinson School in Starksboro to the Routes 7 and 116 intersection in Middlebury.

All paving within Bristol village is not included in this project, Barrett said.

The following is an update to the work schedule for the week Aug. 27-31.

Monday through Friday: Weather permitting, paving side roads and driveway tie-ins from Meehan Road in Bristol, proceeding north, to the end of the project limits in Starksboro.

“Motorists should expect delays as traffic control will be present allowing for one lane of alternating traffic within the construction areas,” according to Barrett.

“We ask motorists to use extreme caution while traveling through the work zone,” she noted. “The safety of the workers, pedestrians and the motorists are of the utmost importance.”