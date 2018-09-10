Route 116 work nears Quarry Road

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio All Route 116 construction work this week will be between East Middlebury/Middlebury to Bristol including Widening shoulders continues north to Quarry Road both northbound and southbound on the highway. Pictured: Work along Route 116 north of East Middlebury began this year in May.

EAST MIDDLEBURY | It has been a busy construction season along the Route 116 corridor between the Robinson School in Starksboro and the U.S. Route 7-Vermont Route 116 intersection in Middlebury.

The following update to the work schedule for the week Sept. 10-15 was provided by Stephanie Barrett, public outreach coordinator contracted by VTrans.

“General cleanup work throughout the project limits is now in preparation for final paving beginning the week of Sept 17,” according to Barrett. “Motorists should expect minor delays as traffic control will be present allowing for one lane of alternating traffic within the construction areas. We ask motorists to use extreme caution while traveling through the work zone. The safety of the workers, pedestrians and the motorists are of the utmost importance.”

Barrett noted that all work this week will occur between East Middlebury, Middlebury and north to Bristol. Work includes widening shoulders north to Quarry Road both northbound and southbound along Route 116. Both Milling and ditch work will also continue, she said.

“Motorists should expect delays as traffic control will be present allowing for one-way alternating traffic within the areas of construction activities,” Barrett said.