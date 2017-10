STARKSBORO | An extended road construction project, start this year along Vermont Route 116 and going for approximately 20 miles, from just south of Robinson School in Starksboro to the U.S. Routes 116 and 7 intersection in East Middlebury gets underway this autumn.

Paving within Bristol Village is not included in this project.

Work in 2017 will be limited to a 6.5-mile-long stretch between outside Bristol near the Lord’s Prayer Rock and just south of Robinson School in Starksboro.