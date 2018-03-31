RRMC awards physician, N.P.

RUTLAND | Each year Rutland Regional Medical Center recognizes a physician and a nurse practitioner, physician assistant, or other whose contributions to the greater Rutland community, medical center staff, and patients represent the highest ideals in health care.

“We are pleased to announce that our 2018 Physician of the Year is Dr. Jasminder Multani, and 2018 NP/PA of the Year is Juanita Morris,” according to RRMC spokeperson Peg Bolgioni. “Following a nominating process, the awardees are selected based on the following criteria: The nominee must demonstrate dignity and respect toward staff and patients and excellence in clinical care. The nominee is a credible role model professionally and personally to his/her community and to other health professionals. The nominee is directly and effectively involved in public service and/or activities that enhance the quality of life in communities, and the nominee must support the shared vision and values of the Rutland Regional Health Services.”

Multani joined Rutland Regional Medical Center as a Hospital Medicine Physician in 2010. He received a bachelor of arts in economics and biology from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J., and medical degree from George Washington University in Washington, DC. He completed his residency training in Internal Medicine at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J. , Multani is board-certified with the American Board of Internal Medicine.

“Dr. Multani is a highly skilled, sensitive, empathetic, physician whose availability and efficiency serve patients, colleagues, and Rutland Regional in an unwavering fashion,” according to a RRMC news statement.

Juanita Morris, APRN, has been a nurse practitioner with Rutland Digestive Services since 2015. She received her undergraduate degree from North Adams State College, and Masters of Science-Adult Nurse Practitioner degree from Russell Sage College in Troy, N.Y. She is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and has brought over 20 years of nursing, counseling, and healthcare management to her position.

When speaking of Juanita, according to Bolgioni, “She treats every patient with respect, care, and compassion. Her sense of humor and warm personality make it pleasurable and easy to work with and support her.”

Multani and Morris will be honored at a special event at the hospital on April 6.