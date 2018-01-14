RRMC hires new doctor

× Expand Photo provided Ryan Rogers, M.D.

RUTLAND | Dr. Ryan Rogers, M.D., ophthalmologist has recently joined Marble Valley Eye Care at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from the University of Southern California and Medical Degree from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University.

Dr. Rogers completed his residency in Ophthalmology at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, Illinois and an Oculoplastic fellowship at Baylor University Hospital in Houston, Texas.

He is board certified in ophthalmology, and the only Board Certified Ophthalmologist in southern Vermont trained to do oculoplastic surgery. Oculoplasty is a specialized procedure that can treat and correct eyelid problems which include droopy upper eyelids, extra eyelid skin or eyelids that turn inward or outward.

For more information on eyelid surgery contact Marble Valley Eye Care at (802) 773.8328.