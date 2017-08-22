Rubber duckies, bands, food, vendors: A big day in the Little City

On one special day in August for the past 37 years, Vergennes Day has been the scene of multiple venues around Vermont’s Little City featuring everything from running races and crafters to blues, jazz and traditional, band music, and even a rubber ducky race.

The Vergennes Area Chamber of Commerce, a division of the Addison County Chamber of Commerce, is hosting Vergennes Day Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On the Friday evening before, the event kicks off with a street dance featuring music by the Hitmen (7-10 p.m.) and an art walk (5-8 p.m.). Vergennes Day is a celebration of city and community and can be enjoyed by all ages.

Saturday begins with a pancake breakfast at the Vergennes Fire Station.

The Little City 5K and 10K race and walk as a new start and finish location (Vergennes Elementary School) and route, so check the map on the Addison County Chamber of Commerce website in advance. Join or cheer on several hundred runners as they race through the streets of Vergennes. Registration begins at the elementary school this year.

The bandstand in City Park will be occupied throughout the day by several musical groups such as the Vergennes City Band, Mark Lavoie, Tom and Mike Boise in Simply Acoustic, and LC Jazz. City Park is also the site of crafter and vendor booths offering fine handcrafts, locally made products, food and more.

Children can participate in games, enjoy rides, and more. Check out the Bixby Library’s book sale, and the screening of a new video about the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.

Free horse-drawn wagon rides are available from Clay Country Farms and the Lions Club will be selling barbequed chicken in City Park.

The Rotary’s Rubber Ducky Race is a tradition at the Basin.

Downtown merchants, like Sweet Charity on Main Street, will be offering some sales and specials.

Vergennes Day is held with the support of Addison County Eagles, the City of Vergennes, Dorchester Lodge 1, Gaines Insurance, National Bank of Middlebury, and Neat Repeats.

2017 Vergennes Day Schedule

On the Bandstand

10 a.m.-11 a.m. Vergennes City Band: Playing a wide variety of music from Sousa marches to the lastest Broadway show tunes.