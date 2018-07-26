Rule change stops diverting Medicaid funds to Big Labor

MONTPELIER | Vermont and ten other states have enacted legislation classifying independent, in-house personal care providers as state workers eligible to form labor unions.

Home healthcare providers are frequently spouses or other close family members caring for loved ones in need, and not pursing a professional career that might benefit from belonging to a union.

Vermont Homecare United - AFSCME represents the over seven thousand home care workers in the state.

“Despite the 2014 Supreme Court decision in Harris v. Quinn, stating that home care workers are not public-sector employees, 11 states, including Vermont, engage in a scheme called dues skimming in which state governments deduct a portion of Medicaid payments intended for home care workers (often without his/her knowledge) to pay fees and dues for union membership,” said Meg Hansen, executive director of Vermonters for Health Care Freedom (VHCF).

State governments skim an estimated $200 million from home care workers annually.

“Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed a rule change that will finally prohibit Big Labor and sympathetic Vermont politicians from siphoning off Medicaid funds intended for the care of disabled, sick, and poor Vermonters,” Hansen noted.

Over the next 30 days, CMS will seek comments from stakeholders as it creates guidance to clarify the kinds of Medicaid payments that can be considered acceptable under the Social Security Act.

“This proposed rule is intended to ensure that providers receive their complete payment, and any circumstances in which a state does divert part of a provider’s payment must be clearly allowed under the law,” according to Tim Hill, acting deputy administrator and director of the CMS and CHIP Services.