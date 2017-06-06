Rutland commercial properties change hands

RUTLAND - Rutland Mayor Dave Allaire has praised the announcement June 6 of two major downtown-area real estate purchases. The commercial properties were purchased by Rutland-based MKF Properties operated by Mark Foley, Jr.

MKF Properties has purchased multi-story buildings located at both 72 Merchants Row and 77 Grove St. located in Rutland's downtown area.

“These properties have passed into excellent hands,” the mayor said. “The city has been working to get the former owner to take responsibility for the deteriorating condition of the 72 Merchants Row property for several years, and I’m very pleased to see both properties coming under local control, and to hear Mark’s plans for their redevelopment.”

The 72 Merchants Row property is located on the east side of the Row; it is next to, and south, of Green Mountain Power's Energy Innovation Center which occupies 68-70 Merchants Row.

According to a Green Mountain Power news statement, Foley's firm and the utility intend to connect the Merchants Row buildings. Both operations will share conference rooms and a rooftop terrace.

"It will be a wonderful space when we are finished, with heat pumps, high-speed fiber, and efficient lighting along with an updated facade,” Mark Foley Jr., president of MKF Properties, said.

MKF also purchased Green Mountain Power parking lots at 77 Grove St., and the adjoining building. The building will be rebranded as commercial "77 Grove".

Foley's firm will retrofit the Grove Street building for tenants desiring 7,000- to 20,000-square feet of space. The site includes ample parking, high-speed fiber, and a backup power generator. The locale is a short walk to the downtown core for shopping and dining.

“We have exciting plans to rehabilitate and connect the space next to the EIC (Energy Information Center), and believe improvements to 77 Grove St. will make it a truly unique property, a draw for businesses seeking all the amenities that come with being downtown, along with ample on-site parking," according to Foley. "The open floor plan of 77 Grove will allow for companies who previously could not find space large enough in a single property to locate in our vibrant and beautiful downtown.”

Green Mountain Power Vice President Steve Costello said, “Mark’s commitment to Rutland, and downtown in particular, gave us great confidence in working with him and great optimism about the future of these properties. And the opportunity to share some space and collaborate on his new Merchants Row space helps improve a property that has been a near-constant concern for many.”

“We focus on historic, quality buildings and locations, like the Chittenden Building, the Service Building, the Opera House and the Gryphon Building; and with the addition of 77 Grove, it gives us another unique and premier commercial building in the heart of downtown Rutland," Foley noted.

Mayor Allaire and others have described the 72 Merchants Row building as an "eyesore".

Allaire told the Eagle that, historically, there has been an ebb-and-flow of businesses in the downtown core.

"It wasn't very long ago, about 18 months ago, that we were at 90 percent occupancy. Recently, one after another have left... we are trying to figure out why... There are a couple new businesses in the works, a juice bar, (and) a restaurant," he said.