Rutland’s black soldiers to be honored

× Expand Sketch courtesy of Steve Costello A sketch of the planned Rutland Civil War monument by artist Don Ramey.

RUTLAND | A planned sculpture in downtown Rutland will honor 20 of Rutland’s heroic African-American Civil War veterans. The first of its kind sculpture was commissioned by Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC).

Rutland-area artist Don Ramey will carve the 54th Regiment sculpture, a roughly 5-foot-by-10-foot relief, in local marble. The piece will depict scenes from the regiment’s honored service.

The 54th was featured in the award-winning Hollywood movie “Glory” which depicted the bloody Second Battle of Fort Wagner in South Carolina in July 1863.

According to Steve Costello of Green Mountain power, “The sculpture, part of a series planned by the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center, MKF Properties, Vermont Quarries, and Green Mountain Power’s Rutland Blooms, will highlight the heroism and sacrifice of Rutland soldiers who served in the 54th Massachusetts Regiment, the first African-American regiment formed in the North after the Emancipation Proclamation opened the military to blacks.”

Costello, who created the project because of his family’s civic pride and love of Rutland history, noted that the Rutland contingent consisted of free farmers, laborers, teamsters and a former slave named George Hart.

“(They) were joined by other African Americans from across the northeast and southern Canada in the 54th Regiment,” according to Costello.” The 54th participated in the siege of Charleston, S.C., where the war had begun, and fought in Florida and throughout much of South Carolina. In 1865, the 54th fought in multiple skirmishes in Georgetown, S.C., and surrounding regions, and was responsible for the destruction of 26 Confederate locomotives, 79 railcars and their contents, bridges and a machine shop valued at $1 million. The 54th Regiment also captured dozens of horses, carriages and related military equipment over the course of several months.”

Costello noted that President Lincoln scolded generals who opposed African Americans in the Union Army.

The sculpture is long overdue according to one of Vermont’s current African-American community leaders.

“The telling of Vermont history would be incomplete without the telling of contributions of persons of African heritage in the state,” said Curtiss Reed, Jr., executive director of Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity and creator of the Vermont African American Heritage Trail.