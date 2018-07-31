Rutland artist returns for exhibit

× Expand Photo courtesy of 13FOREST Gallery Ellen Shattuck Pierce: “If art is a reflection of life, then I have a deep understanding of life from which to draw.”

RUTLAND I An opening reception for Ellen Shattuck Pierce’s solo exhibition, “Thirty-six Views of Home,” a collection of prints about motherhood, will be on Saturday, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m., at the Alley Gallery, Center Street, in Rutland.

Ellen Shattuck Pierce moved to Boston to pursue her art career after growing up in Rutland.

Pierce went to the School of the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, graduated from UMass Boston, and received her Ed.M in Arts Education from Harvard. Being part Canadian, Pierce longed to spend time in Canada and moved to Toronto to complete her MFA at York University. During this time, Nunavut Arctic College in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada, invited her to teach a month-long printmaking course. The stark landscape and the rich stories told in the Inuit artists’ work has had a lasting impact on Pierce’s art.

After returning to Iqaluit a second time, Pierce settled in Boston where she teaches art to elementary students in Cambridge and works in her studio. Studio life and the home life she shares with her husband, two teen boys, a dog, and a cat, inform one another in complimentary ways. “This work, like all my work, is about motherhood; it’s a theme I cannot escape,” Pierce says of her current exhibit.

“If art is a reflection of life, then I have a deep understanding of life from which to draw. Daily, I am thrust into life’s immediate connections to the body: dirt, hurt, nourishment, and pure joy. As a mother and art teacher, I immerse myself in the thinking, tinkering, talking, and tattling of little bodies,” Pierce said. “On good days, my kids and students are charming, my chores meditative, my art a witty reflection of the everyday mundanity and challenge of building humans. On bad days, I am sucked dry and my images are violent. Ice dam stalactites plunge through my dining room ceiling.”

“Thirty-six Views of Home” will also be on view at the Alley Gallery, along with other open gallery exhibitions at the Castleton University Bank Gallery, 77 Gallery, and RUVT Gallery, during the Summer Art Walk on Saturday, Aug. 4, during the Downtown Rutland Street Party and Sidewalk Sales public event, with a 2 p.m. tour departing from CU Bank Gallery on the corner of Merchants Row and Center Street.