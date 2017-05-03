Rutland Beautification Project unites blossoming community

× Expand Photo provided

RUTLAND — Rutland Blooms is planning its most ambitious crop of city beautification projects yet, and will kick off the spring season by planting 46 crabapple trees and a nine maple trees May 11.

“Rutland Blooms is growing bigger than ever,” said Steve Costello, a Green Mountain Power vice president and organizer of the program. “It is so wonderful to see this take root in the community and increase pride, as we now have more donors and more ambitious projects than ever.”

“It’s exciting to see the program grow, and the impact that Rutland Blooms is having on the city, which is considerable,” said Dave Wolk, president of Castleton University, a lead GMP partner in the program. “When I see the hundreds of flowering trees planted in recent years along West Street and throughout the city, my pride in Rutland grows right along with the trees.”

The kickoff event will include planting the nearly four dozen crabapple trees along Harrington Avenue in front of St. Peter’s Cemetery, and nine “Sunset Red” maple trees near the Ripley Road bridge connecting to Dorr Drive. A handful of trees killed in a winter car accident on West Street and a few trees that died will be replaced in other areas.

Stafford Technical students and other volunteers will plant most of the trees, purchased with donations from GMP, Castleton University, and dozens of other businesses and individuals, under the supervision of City Forester Dave Schneider.

“Rutland Blooms has been an amazing addition to our efforts to beautify the city,” Schneider said. “The program has allowed us to do far more work than we could ever have done without the support of the business community and other donors, and it has had a huge impact on the beauty of our city.

“I had my doubts when I was first approached with the concept of Rutland Blooms, because coordinating large numbers of volunteers can be very time consuming, and raising money can be a big challenge, but this has been a seamless, productive project from the beginning,” Schneider said.

Planned projects include the May 11 plantings, $27,000 in funding for landscaping that will be part of a city-planned streetscape improvement project on Strongs Avenue, and a $25,000 grant that will be provided in January for landscaping in Rutland’s Center Street Marketplace.

“Rutland Blooms is emblematic of the successes we are achieving in Rutland, because it is the epitome of collaboration, which is a key focus for the mayor’s office and the city as a whole,” Mayor Dave Allaire said. “Rutland Blooms has brought together a variety of businesses and individuals, all focused on city beautification, and has contributed to the growing sense of progress and community development in Rutland. In my experience, this kind of collaboration is critical to the success of a community, and in this case, it is creating tangible improvements in the look and feel of the city.”