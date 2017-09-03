Rutland Big Lots robbed

RUTLAND TOWN | On Aug. 28 at approximately 2:11 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a reported burglary at the Big Lots store located at 303 U.S. Route 4 in Rutland Town.

It was discovered through investigation that a felonious amount of money was taken from the store’s safe in the form of cash deposits.

Video surveillance of the incident was captured by store security cameras.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.