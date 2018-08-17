Rutland cares

× Expand Photo by Peg Bolgioni

RUTLAND | As part of the national Subaru Loves to Care initiative, Rutland Subaru has teamed up with the upstate NewYork/Vermont Chapter of LLS to donate more than 100 blankets to the Foley Cancer Center. Stephan Maeder of Rutland Subaru made the presentation to physicians and staff at the Foley Cancer Center last week. “This is the second year we have partnered... We are proud to be able to provide just a little bit of comfort for the patients receiving treatment at the Foley Cancer Center,” he said.