Rutland celebrates Loyalty Day

by

RUTLAND — For residents of the Rutland, the first weekend in May means the city’s Loyalty Day Parade. 

The 48th annual event, held May 7, attracted local and out-of-town visitors including parade participants lining downtown streets.

By most accounts, the occasion is Vermont’s largest parade and continues to be sponsored by the Rutland Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Parade participants this year included the award-winning Army 40th Marching Band civic and religious groups, law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel, military members and their civilian auxiliaries, elected officials and many others. 

Participants from Rutland, Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, as well as some from Washington County, N.Y., were part of the parade.

The weekend’s parade—always held rain or shine—was dedicated to Rutland area veterans involved in military service worldwide.

Rutland’s Loyalty Day was first celebrated in 1921 as a response to the communist’s International Workers Day on May 1. It was made a legal holiday by the U.S. Congress on July 18, 1958.

Rutland’s yearly parade tradition started in 1959.

