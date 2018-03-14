Rutland City Town meeting results

RUTLAND | City of Rutland voters approved the $52,635,059 school budget and the city’s $21,393,763 operating budget, the first submitted by Mayor David Allaire.

Rutland voters approved $329,495 for funding multiple local social and service organizations.

For city treasurer, Mary Markowski defeated Kam Johnston.

Three incumbent aldermen, Sharon Davis, board president, Bill Notte and Scott Tommola, were reelected. Paul Clifford and newcomer Matthew Whitcomb were also elected.

Mayor Allaire confirmed the first low voter turnout in the city for several years with only 24 percent of registered voters turning out throughout the city.