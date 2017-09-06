Rutland County firm fined for water discharge

× Expand Photo by Patrick Mackie According to state law, any intentional beaver dam removal must be permitted by a Vermont state game warden. The ANR fined two Rutland County operations for an illegal 2014 discharge incident following a beaver dam breach.

RUTLAND | The operator of a slate quarry in Rutland County has been fined by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources for illegally discharging water and sediment into Lake St. Catherine in April 2014.

The incident, which tool place in the town of Wells and was set in motion by the illegal removal of a beaver dam near an old quarry test hole, released a large volume of material into the lake. The parties involved must now pay a $9,000 state fine.

The environmental fine came after a three-year-long review by the ANR.

Ruby Construction, Inc., and Mammoth Quarry tenant Royal Harrison, were jointly held responsible, according to Randy Miller of the ANR.

“They have been fined a minimum of $9,000 and are required to appropriately remove the deposited sediment from the lake,” Miller noted in an Aug. 28 news statement.

According to a Nov. 6, 2015 Vermont Superior Court document obtained by The Eagle, “on or about April 15, 2014, the agency received a complaint from Stuart Dietmeier that the basement of his residence, located at 217 West Lake Road in Wells, had flooded due to the alteration of a wetland and beaver dam located on the hill behind his residence ... Dietmeier also stated that sediment had been discharged to Lake St. Catherine. On or about April 16, agency personnel made contact with William Ruby, president of Ruby, Inc., to inquire about the incident.”

Dietmeier provided the agency with both video and still photographic evidence showing the discharge flow from the beaver dam site. The visuals also showed the discharge entering Lake St. Catherine.

Based on Dietmeir’s video, an ANR investigation determined the discharge of sediment was nearly 30 feet long, 20 feet wide and approximately an inch deep.

“The amount of sediment discharged into Lake St. Catherine is estimated to be in excess of 22 cubic yards,” the 2015 court record stated.

The ANR statement described the homeowners below the pond “witnessing a wall of water that rumbled down the forested hill, quickly overwhelmed an intermittent stream bed, blocked a culvert and overtopped West Lake Road.”

Members of the Wells Fire Department and a road crew closed West Lake Road; they also helped divert the flow from nearby homes. One homeowner reported water in his basement following the incident.