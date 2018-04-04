Rutland County ranch has broncos and rodeos

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio HOME ON THE RANGE: Wild mustangs, rounded up in the American southwest desert, now find a rich life at the 2,000-acre Pond Hill Ranch in Castleton.

CASTLETON | Dating back to the early 1900s, Pond Hill Ranch in Castleton was founded by the O’Rourke family and began as a draft horse and cattle operation.

Nearly a century later, the ranch remains an O’Rourke operation and has grown to become a genuine 2,000-acre ranch complete with free-roaming broncos, unusual cattle stock, and weekly rodeo shows.

The O’Rourke’s ranch is about as close to open range as it ever gets up here in “Vermontana."

While the Green Mountain State may be as far east of the Mississippi as you can get, the fact is that horses and cattle—even cowboys and sheepmen—have always been a part of Vermont’s northern-frontier heritage.

Harry O’Rourke, Jr., and his wife Josephine expanded the original family ranch during the 1930s; they added horses and more acreage to the spread. Beginning in the early 2000s, five O’Rourke siblings—Debbie, Dick, Judy, Harry and Colleen and families—were managing the ranch.

“We primarily buy and sell horses,” Harry O’Rourke first told The Eagle back in 2012, “so we buy and sell animals and also lease horses to camps, resorts, etc. We do a lot of traveling for the ranch.”

Currently, over 800 Pond Hill horses are scattered across the region providing pleasure riding for tourists and other enthusiasts in New England and New York. “New England has an English riding tradition,” according to O’Rourke, “But our tradition here is Western although we offer both styles of horseback riding.”

At the Castleton ranch, visitors can go on an exciting trail ride, view an operating ranch close up, or simply shop at the ranch tack shop for a new Stetson or a pair of boots.

In addition to providing Vermont’s best trail ride—through open meadows, woods, and across a Taconic mountain ridge—Pond Hill Ranch boasts Vermont’s only professional rodeo, part of the American Professional Rodeo Association and National Rodeo Association. The ranch’s rodeo show had its start at Lake Bomoseen back in the 1960s, but was subsequently moved onto the ranch to better accommodate growing audiences.

Eight rodeo events, held each Saturday at 8 p.m., are offered between July 4 and Labor Day.