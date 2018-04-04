Rutland County ranch has broncos and rodeos

Photo by Lou Varricchio
HOME ON THE RANGE: Wild mustangs, rounded up in the American southwest desert, now find a rich life at the 2,000-acre Pond Hill Ranch in Castleton.
CASTLETON | Dating back to the early 1900s, Pond Hill Ranch in Castleton was founded by the O’Rourke family and began as a draft horse and cattle operation.
Nearly a century later, the ranch remains an O’Rourke operation and has grown to become a genuine 2,000-acre ranch complete with free-roaming broncos, unusual cattle stock, and weekly rodeo shows.
The O’Rourke’s ranch is about as close to open range as it ever gets up here in “Vermontana."
While the Green Mountain State may be as far east of the Mississippi as you can get, the fact is that horses and cattle—even cowboys and sheepmen—have always been a part of Vermont’s northern-frontier heritage.
Harry O’Rourke, Jr., and his wife Josephine expanded the original family ranch during the 1930s; they added horses and more acreage to the spread. Beginning in the early 2000s, five O’Rourke siblings—Debbie, Dick, Judy, Harry and Colleen and families—were managing the ranch.
“We primarily buy and sell horses,” Harry O’Rourke first told The Eagle back in 2012, “so we buy and sell animals and also lease horses to camps, resorts, etc. We do a lot of traveling for the ranch.”
Currently, over 800 Pond Hill horses are scattered across the region providing pleasure riding for tourists and other enthusiasts in New England and New York. “New England has an English riding tradition,” according to O’Rourke, “But our tradition here is Western although we offer both styles of horseback riding.”
At the Castleton ranch, visitors can go on an exciting trail ride, view an operating ranch close up, or simply shop at the ranch tack shop for a new Stetson or a pair of boots.
In addition to providing Vermont’s best trail ride—through open meadows, woods, and across a Taconic mountain ridge—Pond Hill Ranch boasts Vermont’s only professional rodeo, part of the American Professional Rodeo Association and National Rodeo Association. The ranch’s rodeo show had its start at Lake Bomoseen back in the 1960s, but was subsequently moved onto the ranch to better accommodate growing audiences.
Eight rodeo events, held each Saturday at 8 p.m., are offered between July 4 and Labor Day.
While the rodeo season is short up here, roping, riding, steer wrestling, bull riding, and much more, are offered to eager audiences.
If you’re simply a fan of westerns, country and western music, want to ride a horse, or are just curious about rodeo, Pond Hill Ranch is close to home, and it’s guaranteed fun for the whole family.
So, saddle up and head southwest—to Pond Hill Ranch.
Hours and directions: The ranch is open daily during the summer 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rodeos are held every Saturday, at 8 p.m., between July 4 and Labor Day. The ranch is located in Castleton just south of Castleton State College, off old Route 4, at 1683 Pond Hill Ranch Road. For details or the arrange a trail ride, call the ranch at 468-2449 or 468-0578.
Editor’s note: This 2012 Eagle story was reprinted at the request one of our seasonal readers. We always welcome such requests. So, please, drop us a line anytime at: lou@addison-eagle.com.