PAWLET | Rutland-area 4-H Club member Colby Butler, 13, and adult 4-H leader Chris Pritchard were honored with the fifth annual Sean Tillotson Sportsmanship Award at the 4-H Shooting Sports Jamboree in Pawlet last month. Colby has been a 4-H club member for five years. Chris, a Poultney resident, has been the adult leader of the Oxbow Mountain 4-H Club for a decade.