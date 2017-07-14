Rutland dance instructor offers scholarships

RUTLAND — Award-winning dancer Ana Araguas, owner of Just Dance on East Center Street in Rutland, announced that she will award ballet, lyrical, hip hop and Flamenco scholarships to local students.

Araguas’ desire is to offer students in the greater Rutland area, “who have the heart for dance,” an opportunity to learn the art. In the past, Araguas has combined her love of dance and community-giving spirit by choreographing two performances with proceeds donated to the Rutland Area Food Shelf as well as offering urban hip-hop lessons to local schools free of charge.

According to Araguas, interested dance students should plan to attend one of her upcoming dance studio open house events.

Open house and registration dates are Saturday, July 29 from 9 to 11 a.m.; Sunday, July 30 from 1 to 3 p.m.; Monday, July 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m.; Sunday, Aug. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m.; and Monday Aug. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. A free dance class and ballet scholarship audition will be held Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m.; Sunday, July 30 at 3 p.m.; and Monday, July 31 at 7 p.m. A free dance class and lyrical, hip hop and Flamenco auditions will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m.; Sunday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.; and Monday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m.

For more information, call Araguas at 342-2084.