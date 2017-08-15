Rutland dealer fined for over hazardous waste

× Expand Image courtesy of ANR Central Vermont Motorcycles of Rutland has been fined $23,062 by the State of Vermont.

RUTLAND – Central Vermont Motorcycles, a powersports dealer and service center in Rutland, was told to pay a fine of $23,062 by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

The business was cited for multiple violations of the state’s hazardous waste management regulations.

“Because of the potential risks inherent in hazardous waste management, we hold generators responsible for taking proactive steps to protect not only public health and the environment, but also the people managing hazardous waste,” said Emily Boedecker, commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation. “Vermonters expect hazardous waste generators to meet these responsibilities.”

In a March 2015 inspection of Central Vermont Motorcycles, DEC personnel uncovered two 55-gallon drums and dozens of containers, known to hold hazardous materials, stored on the property.

ANR spokesman John Zaikowski reported that the drums and containers held “bad gasoline, spent antifreeze and used oil.”

The drums and containers were in stages of disrepair, some left open, and none were properly marked as waste.

Used oil rags were kept in open, unmarked containers. It was also discovered that the shop burns used oil without testing its composition first.

Zaikowski noted that staff lacked “sufficient knowledge of required emergency preparedness and response procedures.”