Rutland gears up for mid-term election

× Expand Facebook photo/Ed Larson Ed Larson (left) campaigning with Rep. Don Turner (center) in Rutland last month.

RUTLAND | While much of Vermont is a safe haven for liberals and progressives, Rutland County continues to thrive as a regional outpost for GOP leaders, as shown by the results of the recent primary election.

Voters are getting a look at some new faces in the Senate race following the Aug. 14 primary.

While residents gave incumbent Sen. Brian Collamore a somewhat predictable slot on the ticket, they also picked two newcomers to enter the Senate race for November: former state Rep. Jim McNeil and former Rutland City Alderman Ed Larson.

McNeil received 2,811 votes, or 17 percent of the votes cast. Larson, who defeated fourth-place Poultney Selectboard member Terry Williams by just five votes, survived a recount that showed the same slim margin of victory.

With the primary behind him, McNeil told True North that the economy is the top priority for his constituents and his campaign messaging.

“It’s a declining population here in Rutland,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot of decent jobs other than service jobs between the ski areas, the strips and mini-marts in the crossroads there. Other than that … we need some help here.”

He does not think that a $15 minimum wage — a popular idea among the state’s liberal lawmakers — is going to help the Rutland economy.

“I think those folks ought to earn it the way all of us rose up through the ranks,” he said. “It just wasn’t given, you’ve got to work for that. What’s gonna happen for those folks who do get the increase? They’re gonna get fewer hours a week.”

On Second Amendment issues, McNeil said background checks are an important tool but aren’t realistic for private sales: “I don’t know about private sales — there’s no way to do background checks [on those].”

He also doesn’t see the need the magazine capacity limits.

“It doesn’t make a difference if you have a magazine of 30 or five. … It only takes one bullet to kill somebody.”

He said affordable health care is a priority, but he does not endorse a single-payer system, such as was proposed by former Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin.

“We just don’t have the population in this state, definitely not in Rutland County, to foot the bill.”

Larson received 2,049 votes, or 12 percent of votes cast in the primary. He is an adamant defender of the Second Amendment, yet his GoFundMe.com page highlights his other campaign priorities, such as the affordability crisis.

“We need to stop the exodus of seniors and young people by attracting more employers to Vermont by providing better incentives to do business here, as well as assisting in-state businesses with innovative programs to remain here.

His site advocates changing the education tax levy system, protecting students while not removing gun rights, and reducing the cost of state government by tightening the reigns on social service programs.

“I am like the vast majority of taxpayers who have had to live paycheck to paycheck and feel we can make a difference in Montpelier by professing common sense,” Larson writes on his campaign site.

Continued.

Note: Michael Bielawski is a reporter for True North Reports. Send him news tips at bielawski82@yahoo.com and follow him on Twitter @TrueNorthMikeB.