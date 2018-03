RUTLAND | For the second time in 18 months, the Times Argus and Rutland Herald newspapers will have new owners, according to Herald reporter David Delcore. “The latest sale of the sister papers–from Vermont Community Media to the Sample News Group–is expected to be finalized before the end of the month...,” according to Delcore. ”Terms of the pending sale were not disclosed, and most employees at both newspapers were notified... .”