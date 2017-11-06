Rutland honors veterans

× Expand Photo provided Rutland Area VNA & Hospice (RAVNAH) has become a national partner of We Honor Veterans. The agency will now serve Rutland area veterans.

RUTLAND | It may surprise many people to learn that 25 percent of those who die every year in the U.S. are Veterans. To help provide care and support that reflect the important contributions made by these men and women, Rutland Area VNA & Hospice (RAVNAH) has become a national partner of We Honor Veterans, a pioneering campaign developed by National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

As a We Honor Veterans Partner, RAVNAH will implement ongoing veteran-centered education for their staff and volunteers to help improve the care they provide to the Veterans they proudly serve.

“The V.A. shares a common goal with hospice, and that is to provide the best possible care specifically tailored for Veterans, meeting their goals of care in their preferred setting. As we focus on working together we will channel our combined strengths directly to Veterans - wherever they are receiving care,” said Julie Scott, BSN.

To learn more call the hospice program at Rutland Area VNA & Hospice at (802) 770-1502.