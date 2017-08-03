Rutland hospital’s Huebner is a hall of famer

× Expand RRMC photo Medical Hall of Famer: Rutland Regional Medical Center President and CEO Tom Huebner.

RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center President and CEO Tom Huebner received a special international honor as part of healthcare systems in both the United States and Canada.

Huebner received notice last week that he was inducted into the Studer Group’s Fire Starter Hall of Fame for 2017.

According to RRMC spokesperson Peg Bolgioni, by choosing Huebner for the award, the Studer-Fire Starter selection committee highlighted a 27-year commitment to Rutland Regional Medical Center, as well as his stellar leadership on the governing boards for critical healthcare related organizations.

“Tom along with five peers representing healthcare systems from throughout the US and Canada, met the highest standards of excellence set forth by the organization,” according to Bolgioni. “This prestigious recognition places him among the best of the best in healthcare leadership.”

In 2012, RRMC signed on with the Studer Group and, by doing so, committed to a complete institutional transformation.

Bolgioni said that, since adopting the high standards outlined by the Studer Group, the Rutland County hospital has received several awards, recognition of high quality improvements in patient safety, nursing excellence, performance and technological advancements.

“The Fire Starter Hall of Fame Award recognizes leaders who, through their dedication and passion, guide and support an organization’s commitment to excellence while keeping the true spirit of their organization alive and flourishing,” she noted.

In addition to running RRMC, Huebner serves as the New England representative for the American Hospital Association Board of Directors and Board Chair of the Accountable Care Organization for Vermont.