Rutland is a leader in opioid abuse treatment

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio City of Rutland Mayor David Allaire is on Gov. Scott’s Opioid Coordination Council. A major report is expected this month.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A national headline getting 2014 report in Rolling Stone dubbed Vermont, as “America’s capital of heroin”. Branded with that moniker inside the state is the city of Rutland, long riddled with outmigration, unemployment and drug problems.

Seven years into the crisis, the Rutland community has reflected the rest of Vermont by tackling the opioid abuse epidemic with a multi-level approach.

“Our strategies continue that multi-level approach with treatment, education, law enforcement, and other preventative measures,” Rutland’s recently elected Republican Mayor David Allaire said. “But I think it’s a matter of how each individual is affected.

“Individuals are affected by addiction differently,” according to Allaire. “One kind of treatment might work for one, but not another. Medication may work better for one person, but another person may need something different (such as a faith-based approach).

“We have 400 plus residents being treated with methadone,” Allaire said. “Right now there’s no waiting list, but there has been.”

Allaire noted that the cost of ultimately solving the opioid epidemic in Vermont will not be cheap. One estimate has indicated that the state of Vermont spent $55 million last year for methadone-type treatment programs.

In Vermont, is difficult to ascertain treatment costs — as well as their curative success rates – for the various opioid treatment programs, public and private, available in Rutland and elsewhere in the state.

“There isn’t really a ‘typical’ (opioid treatment) program or program cost,” according to Ben Truman, spokesman for the Vermont Department of Health.

As to the success rate of methadone and buprenorphine treatment programs, versus non-drug and faith-based treatment programs, there just isn’t a lot of information available or made public. “We do not have Vermont-specific data,” according to Truman.

Teen Challenge Rutland treats approximately 30 to 50 resident individuals at its St. Johnsbury facility, but it’s limited from expanding because of lack of space and septic capacity.

“We have about a 65 percent success rate with the patients we treat,” Teen Challenge Rutland’s spokesman Robert Giles said. “Ours is a 15-month-long program and costs about $3,000 per month. We ask for $750 and supplement the rest of the costs with donations. We use no federal or state funding.