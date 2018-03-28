Rutland is target for new working families

RUTLAND | The City of Rutland is one of the communities Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing (VDTM) would like to see a community for new working families deciding to make Vermont their new home.

Scott announced his Stay-to-Stay initiative, a new economic development tourism program designed to help visitors relocate to Vermont.

“We have about 16,000 fewer workers than we did in 2009. That’s why expanding our workforce is one of the top priorities of my administration,” according to Scott. “We must think outside the box to help more Vermonters enter the labor force and attract more working families and young professionals to Vermont. That’s exactly what the Department of Tourism and Marketing did with this program for out-of-state visitors who may be interested in living full-time in Vermont, and I’m excited to see it move forward.”

Scott described the Stay-to-Stay Weekend as kicking off with a Friday evening reception hosted by the Rutland chamber or young professionals network, followed by the opportunity to explore the Rutland County region and its many attractions throughout the weekend.

On a Monday, as Scott described it, the Rutland guests will meet with local employers who are hiring, take a tour with a realtor, or visit an incubator or co-working space to learn about living and working there.

According to Scott communications aide Rebecca Kelley, the lodging and networking package connects those interested in becoming Vermont residents with local employers.

In addition to Rutland, the initiative will also be tried in Brattleboro and Bennington-Manchester during the weekends of April 6-9, June 1-4, Aug. 10-13 and Oct. 19-22.