Rutland jury convicts Duprey

RUTLAND | One of the most talked-about court cases in recent months in the Rutland metro area was the May 18 assault incident, which occurred in the city’s Georgetti Park.

An argument between boyfriend and girlfriend resulted in a citizen alerting police about a violent incident.

“At the park, an argument broke out. (The boyfriend) Shane Duprey had a lit cigarette. He pressed the lit cigarette against his ex-girlfriend’s wrist, leaving a burn mark that eventually scarred over. That burn was the basis of the domestic assault conviction,” according to Rutland County State’s Attorney Rosemary Kennedy.

It wasn’t until Aug. 11 that after a two-day-long trial in Rutland County Court that a jury convicted Duprey of first degree aggravated domestic assault and domestic assault.

Deputy State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan presented the state’s case in Rutland County. The Rutland Police Department was an essential part of the crime’s investigation phase, which included interviews and questioning eyewitnesses.

Sullivan told the jury how Duprey and his ex-girlfriend walked to Georgetti Park on May 18. When they arrived at the park, the argument broke out.

According to a news statement by the State’s Attorney’s Office in Rutland, “the jury heard that after Duprey burned his ex-girlfriend with a cigarette, he pushed her against a tree. He took out a folding knife he was carrying and extended the blade. At various times, Duprey held the knife’s blade to his ex-girlfriend. While holding the blade near her, he threatened her, including a threat to kill her. These actions were the basis of the first degree aggravated domestic assault conviction.”

The statement explained that after Duprey and his ex-girlfriend left the park to walk to another location, the ex-girlfriend signaled to a passerby to call the police.

“The passerby called the police. The police arrived,” according to Kennedy’s office.

The police arrested Duprey shortly after the citizen’s report.

Next up is Durpey’s sentencing hearing which is set for Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. in Rutland County Court.

“First degree aggravated domestic assault is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $25,000 or both,” according to the State’s Attorney Office. “Domestic assault is punishable by 18 months imprisonment, a fine of up to $5,000 or both. The defendant is held in jail pending the outcome of the sentencing hearing.”

Following the trial, Kennedy announced that she will not relent on “batterers” and other perpetrators of domestic assault. Elderly abuse in the home has also been a concern to authorities.

Since 2015, Kennedy has secured considerable resources to go after and prosecute domestic violence crimes. She reported that she has “developed a multi-disciplinary approach to addressing domestic violence; this approach is designed to increase offender accountability and offer greater protection for victims of domestic violence.”