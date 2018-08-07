Rutland knife attack: a case of ‘reefer madness’?

× Expand Public domain image by Ashton “John Hughes, M.D.: “I think there is sufficient evidence to say... (THC in marijuana) causes psychosis.” Pictured: A young woman smoking a cannabis cigarette.

RUTLAND | PART 1: Even as recreational marijuana advocates celebrated the legalization of small amounts of pot for personal use by the Vermont legislature earlier last month, troubling reports about the botanical, and its psychoactive ingredient THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), are casting a pall on pro-cannabis euphoria in the Green Mountain State.

Late last month, the Rutland Herald reported about the arrest of Anthony X. Gaines, 19, by multiple Rutland Police officers for aggravated assault with a knife and resisting arrest at a car rental outlet on Main Street.

The California teen, whose father lives in Proctor, was allegedly high on pot which may have been laced with an unknown chemical. Judge Thomas Zonay of Rutland County Superior Court released Gaines on $10,000 bail. The attack on an unidentified citizen was termed a mental-health episode by police.

According to a July 31 news statement, in response to the incident, released by Guy Page, executive director of the non-profit Physicians, Families & Friends for a Better Vermont, “Although, fortunately, no one was injured, the scene of a screaming, knife-wielding, apparently psychotic man whose lawyer suggested he had been smoking marijuana should give pause to Vermont legislators and other policy leaders who are considering (the) regulated sale of marijuana.”

In 2016, Steven Bourgoin, 37, of Williston, also allegedly psychotic while high on THC and possibly other drugs, crashed a stolen police cruiser blamed for the death of five Harwood Union High School District teens. Bourgoin is currently behind bars at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. “…The connection between high-potency marijuana, psychosis and violence is strong and must be understood and acknowledged,” according to Page’s statement on behalf of Physicians, Families & Friends for a Better Vermont. Despite upbeat, mainstream media news reports about marijuana legalization in Vermont, a number of respected physicians in the state have opposed liberal pot laws.

Last year, addiction expert and respected psychiatrist Dr. John Hughes, M.D., of the University of Vermont, and an advisory member of Physicians, Families & Friends for a Better Vermont, went on record to oppose legalization efforts. “… I think there is sufficient evidence to say it (THC in marijuana) causes psychosis,” Hughes said. “Remember, we use ‘evidence-based medicine’ in which one does not have to have 100 percent certainty to act but rather weighs the surety versus the risks/benefits. Another way is to ask the ‘my kid’ question …what would you recommend if it were your kid(?). Finally, I cannot help but say to legislators that the weight of the evidence that… MJ causes psychosis is several times greater than the weight of evidence for most medical marijuana indications.”

Editor’s note: A variation of this article appeared first on True North Reports.