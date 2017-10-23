Rutland man is Citizen Activist of the Year

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Citizen Activist of the Year: Rutland Town resident Don Chioffi, a founder of Rutland First.

RUTLAND | Don Chioffi, a retired Vermont state legislator, educator and Vietnam veteran, has been named “Citizen Activist of the Year” by Washington, D.C.-based ACT! for America.

Chioffi, a resident of Rutland Town, co-led the formation of Rutland First, a coalition of local citizens opposed to less-than-transparent efforts by Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras to resettle 100 Syrian refugees in the area starting in early 2016.

Under Chioffi’s leadership, Rutland First was credited for bringing the secretive refugee placement program to light, which ultimately resulted in the defeat of Louras on Town Meeting Day in March. Louras spearheaded the resettlement effort with support from the Obama administration and U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, among others. Another local group, Rutland Welcomes, worked with Louras to help refugees find housing and job opportunities.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award,” Chioffi said. “It was a humbling and surreal experience. For somebody that’s steeped in Vermont and the trees here, it’s tremendous. But I accepted the award not for myself but for Rutland First. There are several of us who are founding members.”

Chioffi said the honor really recognizes Rutland First for shining a light on the secret government program sprung by the mayor.

The Rutland activist said he and other citizens became alarmed last year when they discovered the refugee program would have far-reaching effects throughout Rutland County.

Chioffi said the mayor knew about the resettlement plans six months before being forced to explain the action.

“Mayor Louras didn’t tell the Board of Aldermen about this for six months. He had a responsibility to share this plan,” he said. “He was told to keep it quiet. Also, the board president was told to keep it quiet. Who was telling everyone to keep it quiet? Amila Merdzanovic, the leader of USCRI Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program, the group based in Colchester that’s settling the refugees here.

“She’s a functionary of a 501(c)(3) organization exercising government control over a community. In fact, she was exercising secret government control, saying we don’t want them to know this … until we’re ready because all kinds of people will come out of the woodwork. Well, guess what? All those people came out of the woodwork for the election in March and they gave her and others a message.”