Rutland man screened for DUI

RUTLAND TOWN | On Sept. 25, at approximately 12:59 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Post Road in Rutland Town. The operator was identified as Francisco J. DeCandio, 25, of Rutland.

DeCandio displayed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. DeCandio was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland Town where he was processed for DUI.

DeCandio was also found to be operating a motor vehicle while his license was criminally suspended from a prior DUI. He was later released to a sober party with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charges.