Rutland man sentenced

RUTLAND — The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that Russell A. Bellamy, 35, of Rutland was sentenced following his guilty plea to first degree aggravated domestic assault.

Deputy State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan prosecuted the case and Bellamy was sentenced to 3 to 8 years incarceration.

Bellamy’s charge stems from an event on Sept. 9, 2016.

The Rutland City Police Department responded to a 911 call made from the Bellamy residence, on River Street in Rutland City.

When police arrived, they learned that Bellamy had used his hands to strangle his wife and that a juvenile had called 911.

Officers were able to end the assault by taking Bellamy into custody.

Strangulation is lethal force and is defined by Vermont law as serious bodily injury.