Rutland mayor makes local economy, jobs a priority

RUTLAND — Mayor David Allaire said that good-paying jobs and economic development are on the top of his agenda for his first term serving in office at Rutland City Hall.

The new Republican mayor said that the city, with the involvement of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce and Rutland Economic Development Corp., recently hired Mondo Mediaworks of Brattleboro — a marketing agency specializing in video production and content development for the web — to help “brand” and market the city of Rutland to potential new residents and businesses.

“Mondo Mediaworks is currently developing a plan which involves retaining our youth and building up our population,” Allaire said.

The mayor said that during the past 10 to 20 years, the city has lost approximately 2,000 residents. The exodus, which has included people of all ages, is a concern.

The concern about “youth flight” reflects a wider, statewide worry also voiced by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. Whether entirely accurate or not, Vermont is perceived for its high property taxes and a lack of high-paying, professional jobs.

“We are aging,” he said. “I think Rutland is the oldest county in the state. That poses a problem, especially when you look 5, 10, 20 years out. What’s that going to do for filling jobs and folks live and raise families here long term? We’re trying to attract people as well as reaching out to companies and businesses.”

A recent arrangement with General Electric and Community College of Vermont is training young people for high-tech, skilled work at G.E.’s Rutland facility.

The CCV course is major step in establishing a manufacturing pipeline to help G.E. plant address a skills gap at its Rutland facility and to help workers receive the necessary training to fill open positions.

Allaire said Rutland City has many attributes including its location, schools and especially the area’s reasonable and plentiful housing.