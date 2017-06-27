Rutland moving on after ‘refugee’ election issues

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio City of Rutland Mayor David Allaire: “Housing is plentiful and reasonably priced and places are available now.”

RUTLAND — A former state legislator and city alderman president, Rutland Mayor David Allaire is a fiscally-minded Republican who seeks to jump start the Rutland County shire town of 16,500.

After defeating Christopher Louras in a race widely regarded as a referendum on refugee resettlement, Allaire is working to rebuild the city’s image around transparency and economic growth.

While jobs and a flagging local economy were issues in last year’s race, the issue that stoked passions among voters was Louras’ plan to resettle 100 Syrian Civil War refugees.

Allaire ran twice before against Louras — a powerful incumbent who served six two-year terms — but lost. He defeated the controversial former mayor by a 51 to 34 percent margin.

Hailed among the left as a leader for Muslim immigration, Louras was vilified by conservatives, and a majority of voters, for bypassing the Board of Aldermen to bring in refugees.

Allaire stepped into the mayor’s office promising transparency, healing, jobs and a rebirth of civic pride. As a 19-year member of the Board of Alderman, he understands the city’s many challenges from immigration to opioid abuse.

“I came into this office saying I wasn’t pleased with the (refugee resettlement) process here in Rutland,” Allaire said. “We were left out of the planning and communications. … It was unfair to the folks of this city.”

Since the election last November, Gov. Phil Scott has aligned himself with “sanctuary city” proponents within the state while skillfully parsing the legal definition of “sanctuary” to stay within federal law.

“I am not 100 percent sure where Gov. Scott is on all of this, so we’re going to discuss it,” Allaire said. “Right now, there are two (Syrian) families settled here in Rutland and we’ve welcomed them. The refugees aren’t the issue — it’s the policy and a question of transparency.”

Despite lingering bad feelings and concerns about the refugee issue, it looks like there are bigger issues on the new mayor’s plate at the moment. Allaire supports efforts by the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce and Rutland Economic Development Corporation to aggressively rebrand the city, which has shrunk by 2,000 residents in the past decade or so.

And despite Rutland’s sometimes negative treatment by the news media, Allaire said that the city has many great attributes — its ideal geographic location, hardworking workforce and safe schools.

“Housing is plentiful and reasonably priced and places are available now,” he said. “This is the message we all want to share outside of our borders... Hopefully, once young people see that Rutland is a great place to live, they’ll consider looking for work here.”

Fairly or not, the media has focused on Rutland as ground zero in the costly opioid crisis. While there is truth to that viewpoint, the fact remains that all of Vermont is ground zero drug abuse.

To help stop the crisis, Allaire is an advocate of the city’s Project Vision program, a community-wide effort to give Rutland residents the resources necessary to help improve neighborhoods and create a new generation of community leaders.

“The family structure has changed and not for the better. The opioid problem spans the nation... Project Vision is a model here … to develop strategies to address the underlying problems of addiction and crime,” he said.